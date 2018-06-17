Migrants rescued from the Mediterranean and turned away by Italy and Malta have arrived in Spain's port of Valencia, BBC reported.
Three vessels, including the Aquarius, which rescued the 630 migrants last weekend, have now docked in the harbour.
Health officials, interpreters and Red Cross workers are on hand to offer support.
Spain's new socialist government has promised free healthcare and says it will investigate each asylum case.
"It is our duty to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe port to these people, to comply with our human rights obligations," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said earlier this week.