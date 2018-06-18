Regardless of those feelings caused by the shooting of the search that was conducted at Manvel Grigoryan’s house, lawfulness will have no alternative [in Armenia].

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, wrote the aforesaid on Facebook.

“And I urge the former—and, why not, the current—senior officials to cooperate with the new authorities,” he added. “Speak about the crimes of your and your close circles, as you still have that chance.”

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday stated on livestream that Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, was suspected not solely of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, but also of appropriating the goods which schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance. Subsequently, the National Security Service disseminated a statement and footage to this effect.

Grigoryan was arrested a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence.

Later on Sunday, Manvel Grigoryan’s son, Karen Grigoryan, resigned from his office as Mayor of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city.