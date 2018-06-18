The number of affected in the strong earthquake that hit Japan has passed 200, and three people are considered dead, reported NHK television of the country.
The magnitude-6.1 quake occurred on Monday morning.
Its epicenter was north of Osaka Prefecture, and its hypocenter—13km beneath the surface.
Railway traffic was suspended in the area, flights were canceled at Osaka International Airport, and about 170 thousand buildings and apartments were left without electricity in Osaka and Hyōgo Prefectures.
The government has set up an earthquake relief headquarters.