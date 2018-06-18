YEREVAN. – Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Monday petitioned to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with a request for launching—on the initiative of the government—a National Assembly (NA) special session to debate the attorney general’s petition to strip Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and NA “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, from his parliamentary immunity.

The Prosecutor General’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that on June 15, the investigative department launched a criminal case against Grigoryan, on charges of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition.

On June 16, Manvel Grigoryan was arrested on suspicion of committing the aforesaid crime, and, pursuant to the Constitution, the NA speaker was immediately informed about this.

As per the attorney general’s office, sufficient evidence has been obtained that attests to Grigoryan having committed the said offense, and this provides sufficient grounds for starting a procedure to get parliamentary consent for launching a criminal prosecution against, and choosing a precautionary measure regarding, him.