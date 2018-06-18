YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit Brussels, Minsk and Berlin by the end of this month, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said during the Monday briefing.
On June 20-21, the minister is scheduled to visit Brussels where the first meeting of the partnership council as well as the meetings with senior EU officials will be held. On June 22, the Foreign Minister will participate in an informal meeting of CSTO foreign ministers in Minsk, and a visit to Berlin is planned on June 28-29.
On June 29 Yerevan will host a meeting with the participation of the delegations of the BSEC member countries.