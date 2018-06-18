Within the framework of his recent visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not have the opportunity to directly express to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a view on the supply of Polonez systems to Azerbaijan.
Arsen Kharatyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s adviser on foreign relations, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters.
“There was no Pashinyan-Lukashenko meeting format [in Moscow],” Kharatyan explained. In his words, this view is brought to the Belarusian leadership’s attention through diplomatic channels.
Azerbaijan had recently boasted about purchasing Polonez multiple launch rocket systems from Belarus.