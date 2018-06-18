Searches were conducted at the house of National Assembly MP Manvel Grigoryan, and at the areas belonging to him. And I want to record—without violation of the presumption of innocence of anyone—that we are dealing with the largest-scale expression of corruption in the history of the Third Republic [of Armenia] .

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid at the beginning of Monday’s special Cabinet session of the government.

In his words, this case stands out by the fact that the respective discoveries are very shocking for the Armenian public.

Also, Pashinyan expressed the hope that the investigation of this case will be conducted as it should be.

“This case should be solved to the end,” he stressed, in particular. “There will be no compromise with corruption; corruption will be uprooted in the Republic of Armenia.”

The PM added that all those who were involved in this plunder shall be exposed and brought to account.

Later on Sunday, Manvel Grigoryan’s son, Karen Grigoryan, resigned from his office as Mayor of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city.