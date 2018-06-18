YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday received a group of representatives from the OSCE member countries, and led by the head of this delegation, Véronique Roger-Lacan.

The information and public relations department of the government informed about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, the PM underscored the Armenian government’s close cooperation and constructive discourse with the OSCE and its member states. Also, Pashinyan reflected on the ongoing internal political developments in Armenia as well as its foreign policy priorities, and he responded to the queries posed by those in attendance.

At the request of these diplomats, the premier presented also his views on holding a snap parliamentary election, making amendments to the Electoral Code, combating against corruption, improving the business climate, and fighting against monopolies in Armenia.

In addition, Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the negotiation process to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and Armenian-Turkish relations, and he spoke about Armenia’s relations with Russia, the European Union, the US, and other countries.

Roger-Lacan, for her part, stressed that the OSCE stands ready to develop and deepen cooperation with Armenia, in order to assist in the Armenian government’s reforms.