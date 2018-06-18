We are getting information that some groups are attempting to neutralize me.

New director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Artur Vanetsyan, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters.

“We are getting information that some groups are attempting to neutralize me; but they will not succeed,” Vanetsyan said, in particular. “It’s the same situation with respect to the Prime Minister. But in the case of the Prime Minister, I believe no one will dare with respect to a Prime Minister with such a [popularity] rating.”

The NSS chief noted, however, that he will not say who he was speaking abou