YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday met with a group of visiting permanent representatives from about twenty OSCE member countries, in capital city Yerevan.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to multilateral cooperation within the OSCE framework, and as a result of which important reforms have been carried out in the country. Also, he highlighted that Armenia, for its part, has actively participated in all three dimensions of the OSCE’s activities and has contributed to bettering the productiveness and standing of this organization.
Subsequently, the Armenian FM briefed the guests on the most recent developments that occurred in Armenia, and he reflected on the ongoing reforms in the country as well as on the program of the new government.
The OSCE ambassadors, in turn, noted that this regional visit of theirs enables them a good opportunity for getting familiarized with Armenia’s internal political developments and assessing the regional security situation, on location.
The interlocutors drew attention to the continuity of OSCE programs in Armenia, and they exchanged views on the priorities of Armenia’s new government, regional and international developments, and the OSCE.