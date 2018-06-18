The European Union has extended for another year its unilateral sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol, a source in the EU bodies told reporters on Monday, TASS reported.

"The Council of the European Union extended sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol for 12 months," the source said. The decision was made at a meeting of the agriculture and fisheries ministers of the 28 EU member-states in Luxembourg.

The sanctions were extended for another year without any discussion, just by approving a decision earlier agreed by the EU countries’ permanent representatives. The restrictions were imposed in the framework of the EU’s strategy on refusing to recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia.