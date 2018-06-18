US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would not be a “migrant camp,” as he blamed Democrats for not coming to the table to negotiate immigration legislation, Reuters reported.
“The United States will not be a migrant camp,” he said as he opened a meeting of the National Space Council at the White House. “And it will not be refugee-holding facility - it won’t be.”
Speaking at the White House the president blamed the Democratic party, despite the tough policy being enacted by his administration.
"If the Democrats would sit down instead of obstructing we would have something done very quickly," Mr Trump said. "We're stuck with these horrible laws."