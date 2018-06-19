YEREVAN. – After the National Security Service (NSS) discoveries in connection with Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, some Armenians living abroad have provided various information to the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia, regarding their dealings as well as unsuccessful attempts of cooperation with the Grigoryan-led organization.
The press service of the Ministry of Diaspora has informed about the aforesaid.
As per the source, Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has transferred the received information to the Special Investigation Service, to process it by law.
On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.
Grigoryan was arrested a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.