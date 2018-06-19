At Tuesday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan submitted to the parliament two petitions with respect to Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and NA “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan.
One of these petitions was on launching criminal proceedings against Grigoryan, to include him in these proceedings as a defendant, and bringing charges against him.
The second petition was about getting the NA’s consent for placing Manvel Grigoryan under arrest.
On June 17, the National Security Service disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.
Grigoryan was detained a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.