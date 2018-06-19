Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim criticized the U.S. Senate decisions to block F-35 sales to Turkey, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
“Turkey is not without alternatives. Such attempts are regrettable and goes against the soul of strategic partnership,” the Prime Minister said.
As reported earlier, the U.S. Senate on Monday approved the 2019 draft budget, including the imposition of sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of Russian S400 air defense system. The U.S. also approved to block the sales of F-35 fighter jet to Turkey.