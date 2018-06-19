No one has constrained me in my actions.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, on Tuesday told the above-said to reporters at parliament.

“We [now] have a situation [in the country] when the expectation of assistance by the people has grown, and we have its true manifestations,” Davtyan stated, in particular. “It’s due to this that we [now] assess highly the possibility of solving both new crimes and previously committed, unsolved crimes [in Armenia].”

As for the case into the tragedy that occurred ten years ago on March 1, the attorney general said they had great expectations with respect to solving this case too.

And when asked whether former officials could be questioned and even arrested, Artur Davtyan responded as follows, in particular: “Rest assured that actions defined by the law will be applied to those about whom there will be grounds for.”

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown capital city Yerevan. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.