There are suspects along the lines of the case into Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly (NA) “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction now ex-MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, and they will be called for questioning.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters at parliament. He added that they soon will assess the grounds for what measures of enforcement will be applied regarding each suspect in this case.

In his words, proceedings are already underway with respect to certain persons, and they are among Grigoryan’s close circles.

When asked whether Manvel Grigoryan’s wife, Nazik Amiryan, also could be arrested, the attorney general responded as follows: “Some members of Manvel Grigoryan’s family, including his wife, had been involved in some actions. Our future actions will be corresponding to that.”

And to the query as to whether officials could be included in this case as defendants, Davtyan said as follows: “The data available at this moment attest to large numbers of people being involved [in this case]. Measures will be taken with respect to any disclosed participant.

“If there will be grounds that this or that official was aware—within the scope of his powers—of some information which assumed actions and the official didn’t carry out those actions, in that case proceedings will definitely be carried out.”

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at the house of General Manvel Grigoryan and in areas belonging to him.