YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Ashot Hakobyan, on Tuesday received Chinese Ambassador Tian Erlong.
Hakobyan noted that he highly values every step aimed at the expansion of partnership between Armenia and China, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ambassador Tian, for his part, stressed China’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation in transport infrastructure and information technologies.
Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the course of the ongoing activities by the Chinese company along the lines of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program—which is a project that aims at connecting the southern and northern borders of Armenia by means of a highway, as well as several domains of future cooperation.