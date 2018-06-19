YEREVAN. – Armenia Police have discovered vehicles loaded with canned meat intended for soldiers, and which were loaded with instructions by Nazik Amiryan, the wife of Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) Chairman and National Assembly (NA) “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan.

According to a police statement, the law enforcement on Monday received operative information that two vehicles, which were loaded with canned meat, were parked at a parking lot in capital city Yerevan.

These vehicles’ drivers, who are YVU members, were detained, and these vehicles were impounded.

A total of 2,980 cans of meat—with the label, “ Not for sale. SOLDIER’s share”—were found inside these vehicles.

The drivers said they had loaded these cans from the YVU building on June 16, and with instructions by Nazik Amiryan.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at the house of Grigoryan and in areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity, and he now faces criminal charges.