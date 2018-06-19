YEREVAN. – High technologies are rather important, as they expand the horizons of the possible, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressing to Synopsys’ employees on Tuesday.

According to him, what was impossible 10-20 years ago is possible now.

“And I hope that you have initiatives that now seem impossible, but will be implemented in the future,” Pashinyan said.

IT workers are an important part of migration from the old reality to the new one, said Armenian PM adding we should stay in Armenia to develop our minds.

“However, the education is not only knowledge, but the constant development. There are no problems that could be solved without an educational component,” Pashinyan said.