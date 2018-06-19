Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed the important role of women in internal political processes.
"Much has been said that the driving force of the revolution was the youth, and this is so. But I think that one of decisive political factors - unprecedented activity of women. I have participated in rallies in Armenia for 28 years, and I have never seen that 30-40% of the participants of the rallies are women. This factor led to a change of the situation, and was a pledge of the fact that everything was peaceful, " said Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting with employees of the Synopsys company.
The Prime Minister also expressed the hope that there will be more and more women in power.