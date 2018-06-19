Iranian Government Spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht dismissed possibility for talks with the US under the presidency of Donald Trump, Fars reported.
"There is no ground for negotiations with such a person (Trump) but we are now negotiating with Europe and mainly, the foreign minister and his deputies are negotiating outside Iran," Nobakht told reporters in Tehran on Tuesday.
His remarks came after a number of Iranian reformists signed a letter addressed to high-ranking Tehran officials on Sunday, demanding them to hold direct negotiations with the US to resolve the standoff over various issues.
"We never negotiate on our national security but negotiations remain beside other instruments in the Islamic Republic, and the nation, but there is no rationale for conducting negotiation with such a person," he added.