Russia will soon introduce additional import duties on the US goods that have substitutes on the domestic market, in response to US duties on steel and aluminum, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"Due to the fact that the US continues to apply protective measures in the form of additional import duties on steel and aluminum and refuses to provide compensation for losses Russia is suffering, Russia will use its WTO right and introduce balancing measures with respect to imports from the US. These measures in the form of additional import duties on American goods will be applied in the near future, they will only deal with products that have analogues in the Russian market and will not have a negative impact on macroeconomic indicators,"Oreshkin said as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

An official with the ministry told reporters that a list of the US goods, which are subject to retaliatory import duties, will be formed within a few days.