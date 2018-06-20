For 35 years, Tiffany Dow from the US state of Missouri thought her dad was her mom’s high school boyfriend, a blonde, blue-eyed man who left before she was born. But thanks to a DNA test, she found her biological father, who is Armenian, according to The Fresno Bee.
Dow always thought it was odd that her mom, also blonde and blue-eyed, would give birth to a dark-haired, dark-eyed girl who looked different from everyone in the family
In Christmas, her boyfriend bought her a DNA test as a present. She expected the results to show a diverse ancestry. It instead revealed she’s half Armenian.
“I called my mom,” Dow said. “I didn’t think she was lying, but I was in shock.”
So she told Dow who she suspected was her biological father, a man named Doug Davidian from Fresno. She said they had met in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1971.
Dow searched for Davidian online and found his LinkedIn profile within minutes, which showed he worked as the sales and marketing administrator.
On the next day, she decided to call her biological father and tell him everything.
“My name is Tiffany,” she said. “Have you ever been to Missouri?”
Davidian said he had, on a road trip in the 1970s. Dow proceeded to tell him the story about her DNA test and how his name “came up.”
Davidian then called Dow’s mother to help jog his memory, and the pair decided Davidian was likely Dow’s father.
And they met for the first time in March, when Davidian flew to Missouri to visit Dow at her home for her 46th birthday.