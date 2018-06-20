The EU's cooperation with Armenia aims at supporting the country's resilience, security and prosperity built on democracy, human rights, the rule of law and sustainable economic growth, as well as strengthening its connection to the EU and to the region through enhanced transport connectivity, mobility of people and people-to-people contacts, EU reported.

The Mobility Partnership with Armenia was signed in 2011. This is a commitment to improve mobility of people between the EU and Armenia, whilst working to ensure better management of migration flows, including preventing and reducing irregular immigration. In this context, the EU-Armenia Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements were signed, which entered into force in January 2014. The 2015, 2016 and 2017 meetings of the EU-Armenia Joint Committee on the implementation of the Visa-Facilitation and Readmission Agreements concluded that the overall implementation of these agreements was satisfactory, allowing for consideration of the opening of an EU visa dialogue with Armenia in due course.

At the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on 24 November, the EU and Armenia concluded negotiations for a new aviation agreement. It is estimated that this agreement will bring an additional 87,000 additional passengers and will generate more than €16 million in the first five years. This agreement will improve market access for airlines, providing better connectivity, more choice and lower fares for travellers. More flights also means more jobs and more wealth for all partners.