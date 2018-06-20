The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday informed the aforesaid at a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
She said this council was a “hypocritical and self-serving” body, and a “cesspool of political bias.”
In Pompeo’s words, UNHRC has become “a poor defender of human rights.” “The Human Rights Council enables abuses by absolving wrongdoers through silence and falsely condemning those that committed no offense,” he added.