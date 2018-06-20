Five people, including 9-year-old girl, were killed as the result of an earthquake in Japan, NHK reported.

At least 395 people were injured, while 1.700 people remains in evacuation sites.

According to the source, over 35 aftershocks were recorded during the two days.

Tremors were recorded after an earthquake with a magnitude 6.1 hit Osaka in the morning of June 18.

The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Over 100 000 families could not receive gas supplies, and the electricity in 110 000 houses was cut off.