China’s economic aggression threatens not only the U.S. economy, but also the global economy as a whole, the White House reported.
The report was prepared by the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, an entity led by Peter Navarro.
According to the statement, China carries out a campaign of commercial espionage against U.S. companies , which consists, in particular, in the implementation of penetration into information systems of American companies for the purpose of theft of their intellectual property.