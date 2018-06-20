Russia is still open for establishing contacts between the Eurasian Union and the EU, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko at the 15th Flagship Conference of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

"We consistently support the formation of a common space of peace, security and equal cooperation in Eurasia. We are still open for establishing stable contacts between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Grushko.

According to him, there is still a huge potential of Russian-EU cooperation.