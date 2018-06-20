Now is the most dangerous point in history since Cold War Era, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview to El Mundo.

Now the world is much more unpredictable, which requires us to respond to threats from different directions at the same time, NATO chief said adding that now is the most dangerous point in history since Cold War Era.

According to him, earlier, NATO members were able to reach an agreement despite the different visions on a number of issues.

Undoubtedly, today we witness disagreements over trade, climate change, the Iranian agreement, but at the same time, Atlantic cooperation is stronger than two years ago, noted the Chief.

Commenting on the U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Chief noted, that NATO supports all efforts aimed at achieving the denuclearization of North Korea.