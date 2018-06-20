YEREVAN. – The successor of the liberated lands in Karabakh is the Armenian side; more specifically, the Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan SSR, but who have not been represented at the negotiation process, as injured party.

Mariam Avagyan, coordinator of the Congress of Refugees from Azerbaijan SSR, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

She noted that they had voiced the matter of Armenian refugees’ political rights in May 2011, when then United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and serving Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, had paid a visit to Armenia.

“At that time, the [then] President of Armenia had stated that the Armenian side [to the Karabakh conflict] has never politicized the issue of refugees,” Avagyan explained. “Though our government was expecting that Guterres would come, and financial support would be organized for solving the housing problem [of Armenian refugees].”

She added that since this matter has not been politicized, no help has been provided to hundreds of thousands of Armenian refugees.