The U.S. withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council hit its human rights record, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
"The United States once again delivered a heavy blow to its own human rights record and simply showed disregard for the UN and its entitles," TASS reported quoting Zakharova.
According to her, Washington has long demonstrated double standards in the UN Human Rights Council, and the U.S. withdrawal from the Council confirmed this.
The U.S. is trying to “reshape the composition of the Council under their own political interests, which, according to them, has no place for human rights’ violations,” Russian diplomat noted.
“Attempts to impose an extremely specific understanding of human rights on other states is in itself a gross deviation from universal human values and civilized norms of behavior on the international arena," Zakharova concluded.