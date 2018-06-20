YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov on Tuesday met with Violeta Ivanov, head of the Moldovan delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, in the Albanian capital city of Tirana.
They underscored the development of Armenian-Moldovan parliamentary relations, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the interlocutors reflected on the ongoing conflicts in the Black Sea region, and they attached importance to solely pacific resolution of conflicts—and on the basis of the precepts of international law.
“The importance of exercising the right to self-determination needs to be grasped,” Sharmazanov noted, in particular, touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.
Also, they highlighted the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation on international parliamentary platforms.