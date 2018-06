Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, has “congratulated” Azerbaijan Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov for the “liberation” of tens of thousands of kilometers of land in Azerbaijan’s own area.

“But one fact: Azerbaijani farmers’ and shepherds’ activities, which were safe for about 25 years, are now jeopardized thanks to ‘liberator’ Hasanov,” Hovhannisyan also wrote on Facebook. “I stress, thanks to the liberator [defense] minister of the Azerbaijani army.”