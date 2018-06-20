YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.02/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 557.50 (up by AMD 0.49), that of one British pound totaled AMD 634.24 (down by AMD 1.09), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.59 (up by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 253.46, AMD 19,776.88 and AMD 13,498.15, respectively.