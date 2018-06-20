YEREVAN. – Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan received the delegation of France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French National Assembly led by the head Jacques Marilossian, National Assembly press service reported.
Are Babloyan underlined the high level of the Armenian-French friendly relations and highlighted the importance of the holding of Francophonie Summit in Armenia.
Referring to the Armenia-EU agreement, Babloyan expressed hope that the French colleagues would support Armenia in ratification of the agreement in the parliaments of France, as well as other EU member states.
Babloyan highly assessed France's role as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful means and highlighted the importance of French deputies’ visit to Artsakh in terms of being comprehensively informed about the conflict background.
Marilossian, in his turn, conveyed the warm greetings of the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of France François de Rugy and emphasized the activities of the Friendship Groups aimed at the strengthening of the Armenian-French relations.
According to him, the Francophonie Summit is a good opportunity to make Armenia more recognizable to the world.
The two referred to the activities of the French educational institutions in Armenia, highlighted the bilateral mutual visits, the deepening of the Armenian-French relations in different spheres, including economy.