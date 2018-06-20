Officers from the organized crime fighting department of Armenian police are conducting inspections at the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union (YVU) headquarters in Yerevan.

Aside from at the summer residence of YVU Chairman and MP, General Manvel Grigoryan, police had discovered large quantities of canned meat—and intended for the army—also in two vehicles that were parked in a Yerevan parking lot.

Later, media disseminated reports that the cans of meat inside the aforesaid two vehicles had been loaded at and transported from the YVU headquarters with instructions by Nazik Amiryan, the wife of Grigoryan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision on forming an electoral legislation reform commission adjunct to the PM.

As per the decision, this new working group will be set up, “Based on the need—specified in the program of the Government of the Republic of Armenia—to improve the legislation that regulates the electoral code and electoral processes of the Republic of Armenia, [and] with a view to enhance the inclusiveness and transparency of public administration.”

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Johannes Hahn, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

Mnatsakanyan briefed Hahn on the recent developments that occurred in Armenia, and Commissioner Hahn said these developments can be viewed as a good example of democratic change.

Also, FM Mnatsakanyan presented to Commissioner Hahn the program and foreign policy priorities of Armenia’s new government. They discussed the EU-Armenia agreement, settlement of the Karabakh conflict and other issues.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appointed Lieutenant-General Peter Litvin as Ukraine's ambassador to Armenia.

Petro Lytvyn was commander of the 8th Army Corps of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since May 2012.

Blogger Alexander Lapshinwill deliver an address at the UN, and with respect to human rights violations in Azerbaijan.

Lapshin informed about the above-said on Facebook, and he added that the Azerbaijanis were becoming worried because of this.

In late 2016, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen blogger Alexander Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh, but was granted pardon in 2017.

Armenia’s Consul General in Aleppo, Syria, Armen Sargsyan, has returned to his diplomatic residence, spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan tweeted.