Russia is fully committed to its role of a mediator in the Karabakh settlement as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Russia will do its outmost for the resolution of the conflict, she said, adding that Moscow continues making constructive and effective contribution to the settlement of the dispute and normalization of the relations between the two countries.

“It is very important for us,” she added.