Despite the objection of the U.S. lawmakers, Turkey will receive the first F-35 Joint Strike fighter this week, the Voice of America reported quoting its sources in Pentagon.
Lockheed Martin, a company producing the fighters, will host a ceremony dedicated to the new fighters intended for Turkey in Fort Worth, Texas, representative of the company said.
The US Senate on Monday approved the 2019 draft budget, including the imposition of sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of Russian S400 air defense system.