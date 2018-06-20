YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Dimitris Avramopoulos, EU Commissioner on Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, during his visit to Brussels.

Mr. Avramopoulos reaffirmed the commitment to work together towards the matters he is responsible for to achieve more effective results. The sides discussed the indicators achieved in the implementation of agreements on visa facilitation and readmission.

Armenian minister touched on the role of the EU member states in implementing the above-mentioned agreements and presented Armenia's continued work towards migration policy and improving border management, readmission and reintegration opportunities, Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The interlocutors noted the importance of launching a dialogue around the liberalization of the visa regime, which was recorded in the declarations of the recent summits of the Eastern Partnership.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted the importance of assessing the achievements of Armenia in the direction of close cooperation with the EU members, which will help start a dialogue on agreements on visa liberalization and free movement. According to him, this process will provide an opportunity to expand contacts between people and will further strengthen cooperation between Armenia and the EU.