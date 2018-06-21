United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end the process of separating children from families that have crossed into the country illegally, reported the Voice of America.
“The [US] border is just as tough,” Trump said during the signing of this executive order, “but we want to keep families together.”
Under this executive order, the US Department of Homeland Security will be instructed to send families that are detained on the US border to their children who are kept in custody.
In addition, the executive order says the US government will prosecute everyone who crosses the border illegally. It also calls for providing or building structures that can hold parents and children together while their cases are considered in courts.