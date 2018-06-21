YEREVAN. – The parliamentary factions of Armenia have reached consensus on forming a joint working group that will prepare the draft amendments to the Electoral Code of the country, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.

“[But] as per the data which Past has, the [aforesaid] agreement has already been reached not solely on this matter. Specifically, there is preliminary arrangement to hold the snap [parliamentary] elections [in Armenia] in October-November.

“The only obstacle before this matter remains the existing period-related constitutional limitation between the amendments to the Electoral Code and holding new elections. However, according to our sources, lawyers are now working hard to settle this matter,” wrote Past.