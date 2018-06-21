A man’s body was discovered under a bridge in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, on Thursday at 2:50am, according to which there was a person who had fallen, under the Great Bridge of Hrazdan—which is commonly known as Kievian Bridge, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene found, under the bridge, the dead body of a middle-aged man.

The man, however, could not be identified.