A major festival devoted to Armenia will open at the Washington D.C. national park on June 27, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.
As per Haley Batwin, the person in charge of this festival, the objective of this event—which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution—is to introduce the historical and cultural diversity of Armenia, as well as the special characteristic of Armenians.
A chef will arrive from Armenia for this festival and teach how to prepare Armenian dishes. Even the Armenian lavash bread will be baked in a tandoor.
Also, musicians will arrive from Yerevan and Gyumri, while Armenian craftsmen will teach traditional Armenian crafts.
In a separate pavilion, people can taste and buy Armenian wines and get familiarized with the history of winemaking in Armenia.
And in the evening, Armenian music will be played in the center of the US capital city.