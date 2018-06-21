The U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Europe, Bloomberg reported.
According to the source, the meeting will take place within his visit to Europe in July.
The meeting is expected to be held either ahead of NATO summit scheduled for 11 July or after Trump’s visit to UK on July 13.
The White House reportedly declined to comment in this regard.
After the phone talks between Trump and Putin on March 20, the MFAs of the countries were instructed to work out the issue of the leaders’ meeting.