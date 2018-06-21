Azerbaijani authorities continue spreading rumors, by way of the media, within the framework of the disinformation campaign under the code name: “Liberation of 11 thousand hectares.”

This time, they on Thursday reported about their “liberation” of a strategic object—and in the form of a wine factory; the latter—or more precisely, what is left of it—is located in Sadarak district of Nakhijevan.

“The wine factory and its surroundings are covered with hundreds of mines,” notes the respective “report” by Azerbaijani media. “At present, demining is carried in the said area, and the factory is being completely disinfected from waste.”

Armenian News-NEWS.am spoke to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, regarding this “report.”

“This [‘report’] is not serious,” he commented. “I wish them [the Azerbaijanis] to restore the factory, produce a lot of wine, and drink full.”