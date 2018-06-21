The National Assembly of Armenia on Thursday unanimously passed in the second reading, and in full, the bill on making an amendment as well as additions to the Law on Charity.
During the debates on this bill, the First Deputy Minister of Justice, Artur Hovhannisyan, had stated that under this proposed law, the circles of the charities and the benefactors will not change; that is, if a benefactor does not wish to make use of the respective privileges offered in Armenia, the country’s competent authorities cannot have any dealings with this benefactor.
The Armenian legislature also adopted several other draft laws in the second reading, and in full.