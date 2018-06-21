The Kremlin has nothing to say about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"As you know, there have been no official statements on this matter from either the Kremlin or the White House. So far we have nothing to say,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.
Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Europe. The meeting is expected to be held either ahead of NATO summit scheduled for 11 July or after Trump’s visit to UK on July 13.
Trump told Fox News over his possible meeting with Vladimir Putin, while Russian President, in his turn, noted, that many countries including Austria have expressed a desire to assist in holding the meeting.