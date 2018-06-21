The U.S. President Donald Trump threw candies toward German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Canada, President of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer told CBS.
According to him, at the end of the summit, Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were trying to persuade Trump to sign communique.
"He stood up, he put his hand in his pocket... and he took two Starbursts candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, 'Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything,” Bremmer said.
The G7 summit was held on June 8-9 in Quebec. The meeting was held amid serious disagreements between the United States and its partners.
After the talks, Merkel said that the meeting was disappointing, but the format should be preserved.