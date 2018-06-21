At the special session of the Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU), it was decided to instruct the YVU Board to terminate—within a short period of time—National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan’s powers as Chairman of the YVU Board.

Union vice-chairman Hamlet Hayrapetyan on Thursday said the abovementioned, and he noted that all Karabakh War veterans participating in this special meeting had signed under the respective statement.

“Second, [the participants decided] to suspend the financial and economic activities of the YVU, until the special congress [of the union],” he added, in particular. “Third, [the participants decided] to put the coordination of works on the YVU vice-chairmen, until the upcoming Board meeting.”

Also, Hayrapetyan announced that an initiative group will be set up to convene a special congress of the union.

YVU members as well as some persons who had left the union also were participating in this special session.

As reported earlier, aside from at the summer residence of Manvel Grigoryan, police had discovered large quantities of canned meat—and intended for the army—also in two vehicles that were parked in a capital city Yerevan parking lot.

Later, media disseminated reports that the cans of meat inside the aforesaid two vehicles had been loaded at and transported from the YVU headquarters with instructions by Nazik Amiryan, the wife of Grigoryan.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in other areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested, and he now faces criminal charges.